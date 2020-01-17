Three Cambodia’s Cities Win ASEAN Clean Tourism City Awards

Takhmao city of Kandal province, Kampot city of Kampot province, and Duan Penh district in Phnom Penh capital won ASEAN Clean Tourist City Awards for their cleanness and greenness.

The award hand-over ceremony was held on Jan. 16 afternoon at the 39th ASEAN Tourism Forum in Brunei, according to the Ministry of Tourism's announcement.

Valid for three years, the award is to strengthen the attractiveness and enhance competitiveness of the ASEAN cities, as well as to strengthen the quality of tourism products and services.

Besides, Cambodia won five ASEAN Green Hotel Standard Awards, five MICE Venue Standards Awards and two Sustainable Tourism Awards.

Cambodia will host the 40th ASEAN Tourism Forum, under the theme ASEAN-A Community of Peace and Shared Future in Phnom Penh from Jan. 17 to 23, 2021, the ministry said.

The ASEAN Tourism Forum, founded in 1981, is a cooperative regional effort to promote the Association of Southeast Asian Nations as one tourist destination.

This annual event involves all the tourism industry sectors of the 10 Member States of ASEAN: Brunei Darussalam, Cambodia, Indonesia, Lao PDR, Malaysia, Myanmar, the Philippines, Singapore, Thailand and Viet Nam. Each year, the hosting of ATF is rotated among the member countries.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press