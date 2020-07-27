Three Institutions Collaborate in Preventing and Eliminating Interference to Aircraft Radio

Ministry of Information, Ministry of Posts and Telecommunications and the State Secretariat of Civil Aviation (SSCA) signed a joint Prakas on measures to prevent and eliminate interference to aircraft radio, at the Ministry of Information this morning.

Minister of Information H.E. Khieu Kanharith, Minister of Posts and Telecommunications H.E. Chea Vandeth and H.E. Mao Havannall, Minister in charge of the SSCA were the signatories.

Speaking on the occasion, the three ministers expressed their strong hope that the cooperation will resolve the frequency interference issue which has imposed a high risk to aircrafts.

The nine-article Joint Prakas is aimed to control, prevent and eliminate the interference of radio frequencies to Aeronautical Radionavigation System VHF Air Band 108-137MHz of the SSCA.

Up to now, there are more than 200 radio stations in Cambodia and 49 airline companies operating in the Kingdom, of which 44 are international and 5 are local air passenger carriers.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press