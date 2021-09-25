Three Million Doses of Sinovac Vaccine Reach Phnom Penh

Three million doses of Sinovac COVID-19 vaccine Cambodia has ordered from China arrived at Phnom Penh International Airport this morning.

H.E. Dr. Yuok Sambath, Secretary of State at the Ministry of Health and her colleagues welcomed the vaccines’ arrival.

According to the health secretary of state, 3 million more doses of Sinovac will arrive Cambodia on Sept. 28.

With the newly arrived vaccines, Cambodia has now some 32.6 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines from purchases and donations: 7.8 million doses of Sinopharm, 22 million doses of Sinovac, 1,739,000 doses of AstraZeneca, and 1,064,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson.

The Kingdom has currently been conducting four COVID-19 vaccination campaigns: for the 18 years old and up which has achieved 98.62 percent, the 12 to under 18 years old 88.71 percent, the 6 to under 12 years old 64.14 percent, and the 3rd dose or booster dose for already 855,045 people.

Cambodia has so far vaccinated about 80.15 percent of the total population of 16 million.

The Kingdom has aimed to build strong herd immunity by fully vaccinating up to 91 percent of the total population.

