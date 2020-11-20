Three More COVID-19 Patients Recovered

Three more patients have recovered from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), bringing the total number of cured cases in Cambodia to 294, announced the Ministry of Health in a press release this morning.

The figure represents 96.71 percent of the total confirmed cases, the same source added.

According to the press release, the new recovered cases are a 35-year-old Pakistani man arriving in Cambodia on Nov. 5 from India via Saudi Arabia and South Korea; and two Cambodian men of 29 and 38 years old who arrived in Phnom Penh on Oct. 26 from Japan via South Korea. They have been tested negative twice consecutively and allowed to be discharged.

At the same time, there is no new positive case of COVID-19 reported; the tally thus remains at 304, including 189 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 13 Malaysians, 9 Indonesians, 9 Americans, 6 British, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 3 Indians, 2 Hungarians, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, and 1 Pakistani.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has affected 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press