Three More Investment Projects Approved by CDC

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has given green light to three new investment projects with a total capital of US$70.3 million.

According to CDC, the newly approved projects, to be located in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Kandal and Svay Rieng, are expected to generate nearly 2,000 jobs for the locals.

The three projects cover the production of clothes and furniture and the assembly of electric motorcycles and tricycles.

Since early this month, CDC has approved 13 investment projects, including the above projects, with a total investment capital of about US$675 million, creating over 8,500 job opportunities.

Such investment amid COVID-19 outbreak demonstrates confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability though threatened by the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press