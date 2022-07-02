Three More People Tested Positive for COVID-19

Cambodia this morning announced the detection, via PCR tests, of 3 more COVID-19 cases, all are locally transmitted; bringing the tally to 136,282, according to the ministry’s news release issued this morning.

At the same time, there is neither new recovered nor death cases; the total cured cases and death toll remain at 133,206 and 3,056, respectively.

The Kingdom began to detect new cases of COVID-19 since June 29, after 52 days of zero infection.

While presiding over the 18th National Fisheries Day in Banteay Meanchey province this morning, Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen once again urged his compatriots to continue carrying out the health safety rules, particularly the Three Dos, Three Don’ts, and to get the booster doses to avoid the family, community and institutional transmission.

The first COVID-19 case was found in Cambodia in late January 2020 in Preah Sihanouk province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press