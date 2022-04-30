Three New Investment Projects Approved by CDC

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has granted investment licences to three private companies with a total investment capital of US$18.8 million.

According to a CDC’s press release issued yesterday, the three companies will invest in the creation of garment and bag factories.

The new projects, to be located in Phnom Penh capital and Kampong Speu province, are expected to generate some 2,000 jobs for the locals, it added.

Such investment demonstrates confidence of investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability as the country is recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press