Three New Investment Projects worth US$16 Million Approved

The Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved three new investment projects with a total capital of US$16 million in the provinces of Kampong Speu.

According to the CDC, these new projects belong to Windara International Co., Ltd., Yue Wing Cheong Manufactory Co., Ltd., and Xin Shun Jie (Cambodia) Leather Co., Ltd.

The three companies will invest in the establishment of factories for all kinds of bags and clothes in Korng Pisey district, the same source said.

The newly approved projects would generate some 4,600 jobs for the locals, said the CDC.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press