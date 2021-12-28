Three Pagodas in Siem Reap Win Environment-Friendly Award

Three pagodas in Siem Reap province have been granted with environment-friendly award by the Ministry of Environment.

The awards were presented to Reach Bo, Damnak and Baray Moha Noti Ratanaram (better known as Svay Romeat) pagodas by Mr. Sun Kong, the Director of Siem Reap Provincial Department of Environment on Dec. 27.

The special recognition, according to the director, had been thoroughly processed through a technical committee assessing a set of defined environment-friendliness criteria.

Per the assessment, the awarded pagodas had been proved with especially well managed infrastructure, outstanding waste management and best green environment such as garden, vegetable and trees.

The Ministry of Environment has initiated the environment-friendly award for government institutions, schools, pagodas and individuals to further promote greenliness in Cambodia.

Twelve entities, including the three pagodas, have won the awards for 2021, said Mr. Sun Kong.

He encouraged both public and private entities as well as individuals to keep up with the good practice not only to win the award but to keep the province and Cambodia green.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press