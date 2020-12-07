Three Solar Stations Set to Generate Power Earlier Next Year

Three solar stations will start generating power and link to the grid earlier next year, as currently the projects are 90 percent complete.

The three solar construction projects were approved last year.

H.E. Victor Jona, Director-General of Energy and Spokesperson at the Ministry of Mines and Energy, said that investors are keen to finish the construction as planned to generate power for the grid.

“The solar station construction projects are over 90 percent complete and as planned they will generate power in the first quarter of 2021,” he said.

The three projects are 20-megawatt solar plant invested by Green Sustainable Ventures Co., Ltd. located in Bavet city, Svay Rieng province; 30-megawatt solar plant in Banteay Meanchey province’s Serey Sophorn district, invested by Ray Power Supply Co,. Ltd.; and 60-megawatt solar plant in Battambang province’s Thmar Kol district, owned by Risen Energy Co., Ltd.

Currently, Cambodia has renewable energy sources generated from solar stations including 10-megawatt solar farm in Bavet, Svay Rieng province, 80-megawatt solar station in Kampong Speu province, 60-megawatt solar park in Kampong Chhnang province, 5-megawatt solar in Bavet, and 30-megawatt solar station in Pursat province.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press