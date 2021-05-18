Three Species of Birds to be Released to Angkor Park

The APSARA National Authority in collaboration with Phnom Penh Forestry Administration and Wildlife Alliance has scheduled to release three species of birds into the natural forest of Angkor Park.

The update was shared on May 17 by H.E. Long Kosal, Deputy Director General of the APSARA National Authority, adding that the birds include 5 peafowls, 3 great hornbills and 3 wreathed hornbills.

By far, continued the deputy director general, the authority has freed many species of wild animals such as 11 pileated gibbons (which have given birth to 4 babies), 4 red muntjacs, 12 silvered langurs, 5 common palm civets, 4 smooth-coated otters (which have given birth to 2 babies), 2 leopard cats, 2 oriental pied hornbills and others into the natural forest of Angkor Park.

The authority also pledged to continue releasing more wild animals to the forest and called on the locals, tourists as well as the public to do the same to contribute to the conservation of the wildlife.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press