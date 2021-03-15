TİKA Extends Its Helping Hand to Flood Victims in Cambodia

Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TİKA) distributed Food Parcels to 3500 families who have been affected by the floods that hit 121 settlements in Cambodia in November.

More than 150,000 families have been affected by the floods that hit 121 settlements in Cambodia in November. After the floods, which claimed 44 lives, destroyed villages, submerged agricultural lands, and forced the evacuation of 11,896 families, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia called for international assistance in order to help victims to get back on their feet quickly.

With the support provided by TİKA, the urgent needs of 3,500 families were met, and food parcels containing rice, pasta, salt, oil, and cleaning supplies were delivered to those in need.

At the delivery ceremony attended by General Kun Kim, Senior Minister for Special Missions and First Vice-Chairperson of the National Committee for Disaster Management of Cambodia; other members of the Committee; the officials of our Embassy in Phnom Penh; and the high-ranking officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Cambodia, Senior Minister Kun thanked the people and Government of Turkey for supporting the people of Cambodia and standing in solidarity with them during these difficult times.

The parcels, which were delivered to those in need in 12 settlements in S’ang District in Kandal Province, helped flood victims to get back on their feet despite the difficulties they faced due to the pandemic.

Source: Government of Turkey