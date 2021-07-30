Tokyo Olympic Games 2020: Cambodian Swimmers Break Their Former Records

Two Cambodian swimmers have achieved a better performance at the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 in Japan.

According to a news release of the Royal Cambodian Embassy in Japan, they have just finished their competitions by coming in 3rd and 4th.

Ms. Kheun Bunpich Morokot got the 3rd place in the Women’s 50m Freestyle – Heat 3 with 29.42 seconds by breaking her former record of 29.99 seconds.

For his part, Mr. Hem Puch came in 4th at the Men’s 50 m Freestyle – Heat 4 at 24.91 seconds while his former record was 24.92 second.

Cambodia has sent two swimmers – Mr. Hem Puch and Ms. Khoeun Bunpich Morokot – for the 50-metre freestyle swimming; and a 100-metre runner Mr. Pen Sokong to the Tokyo Olympic Games 2020 being held from July 23 to Aug. 8.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press