Tourism Associations Acknowledge Government’s Support

Six major tourism associations and federations have expressed their appreciation for the Royal Government’s policies, strategies and measures to support the sector hardest hit by the COVID-19 crisis.

They made the appreciation through official letter shared by the Ministry of Tourism yesterday.

According to H.E. Thong Khon, Minister of Tourism, the tourism associations and federations deeply thanked Cambodian Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen who guides the supports and assistances.

The policies, strategies and measures are contributing significantly to unload the burdens and difficulties faced by tourism industry in Cambodia which is a backbone of growth.

The six associations and federations include Cambodia Association of Travel Agents (CATA), Cambodia Tourism Federation (CTF), Pacific Asia Travel Association-Cambodia Chapter (PATACC), Cambodia Hotel Association (CHA), Cambodia Restaurant Association (CRA), and Cambodia Chefs Society (CCS).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press