Tourism Ministry Clarifies Its Stance over “Six Countries, One Destination” Initiative



The Ministry of Tourism has clarified that it has taken note of the “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative, raised by the Kingdom of Thailand during a courtesy call here on Oct. 21 between H.E. HUOT Hak, Minister of Tourism, and H.E. MANAPAN Dusit, Advisor to the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Thailand.

The clarification was made after some national and international media outlets on Tuesday stated Cambodia’s support for the above-said initiative.

‘Regarding the above-mentioned statement, the Ministry of Tourism would like to clarify to the public and all national and international media that during the courtesy call, the Ministry of Tourism informed the Thai side that the Ministry has taken note of the ‘Six Countries, One Destination’ initiative and has requested the Thai side to provide comprehensive concept note and related documents of this initiative through diplomatic channel, as specified in the official letter from the Ministry of Tourism, No. 163 MOT, dated October 22, 2024, sent to the Royal

Thai Embassy in Cambodia,’ read the Statement of Clarification.

In this regard, the source continued, the Ministry of Tourism requests national and international media outlets to correct and cease the dissemination of any information that misrepresents the ministry’s actual stance, which may lead to unnecessary confusion.

According to the National News Bureau of Thailand (NNT), the “Six Countries, One Destination” initiative is aimed to enhance tourism and economic cooperation among Brunei, Cambodia, Laos, Malaysia, Vietnam and Thailand.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse