Tourism Ministry Launches “Off the Beaten Track” Video Competition

Cambodia’s Ministry of Tourism has launched “Off the Track Video Competition” to promote eco-tourism attractions in the country.

According to the ministry’s news release issued this week, the competition is open to all participants who are currently in Cambodia. Their video has to be from 1-5 mins long and the content has to be ecotourism destinations where covered in www.EcoCambodia.org.

Interested candidates can submit until May 20, 2022 their video to @tastethewondersofcambodia, like and share this post as Public, tag 5 friends, tag and like @tastethewondersofcambodia and use hashtags #RediscoverTheKingdomOfWonder #Ecotravel #Responsibletravel #CambodiaEcotoruism.

There will be one WINNER evaluated and selected by admin. He/she will gain the experience of birdwatching surrounded Phnom Penh area supported by the ministry’s ecotourism partner @SVCTours.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press