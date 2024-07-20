TOURISTS IN AWE AS SULTAN IBRAHIM INSTALLED AS 17TH KING OF MALAYSIA



KUALA LUMPUR, Alongside Malaysians, foreign tourists were equally thrilled to witness the installation of His Majesty Sultan Ibrahim as the nation’s 17th King at Istana Negara today, an event held in an atmosphere deeply steeped in Malay royal traditions and customs.

A check by Bernama at the Main Gate of Istana Negara revealed that some visitors had made special preparations to travel to Malaysia specifically to witness this historic event, which occurs every five years.

Mary Shi, 30, from China, shared that she learned about the installation ceremony from her tour guide, who was accompanying her and 10 other friends on a tour of the capital.

‘We were informed that the roads had been closed for the ceremony, but we feel incredibly fortunate to witness such a solemn and grand event,’ she told Bernama as she watched luxury vehicles carrying dignitaries arrive at the Main Gate of Istana Negara starting at 8.40 this morning.

Her friend, Eagle Xu, 29, noted that witnessing the ceremony evoked a deeper emotio

nal connection to the friendship and bilateral relations between Malaysia and China, particularly as this year marks the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the two countries.

‘Standing near the palace for the first time, I am struck by its elegance and regal atmosphere. I hope that one day, more Malaysians can visit our country, particularly Beijing, China, where you can explore the magnificent Palace Museum,’ she said.

Ratmachandra Patgar, 63, from India, who was accompanied by his wife, expressed his admiration for the ceremony, which he observed from the grounds of the royal institution.

‘We extend our best wishes to the new King… We are in awe to have witnessed this grand ceremony,’ he said.

The installation ceremony was attended by approximately 700 guests, including Malay rulers, governors, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, Cabinet ministers, foreign dignitaries, and leaders. The event was broadcast live on national television stations including Bernama TV, as well as across v

arious social media platforms.

The installation of Sultan Ibrahim as the 17th King of Malaysia signifies the near completion of the second cycle of rotation among Malaysia’s nine monarchical states, a system that has been in practice since the country’s independence in 1957.

Sultan Ibrahim, who took his oath and signed the instrument of office on Jan 31, will reign for five years starting this year.

His Majesty succeeds Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah of Pahang, whose reign as the 16th Yang di-Pertuan Agong concluded on Jan 30.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency