Trading Policy and Strategy Reviewed

The Ministry of Commerce has begun the review of the policy and strategy for Free Trade Agreement (FTA) to optimise its benefits both for Cambodia and concerned parties.

The first session of the policy and strategy review was chaired by H.E. Seang Thai, Secretary of State for Ministry of Commerce recently with participation from concerned officials and technical team.

The review looked into the garment and footwear products, special economic zone, lightweight manufacturing, food processing, fisheries, milled rice, cassava and rubber with an aim especially to grease trading with China.

The gathering also discussed the studies of import tax, multilateral trade agreement of Most-Favoured Nation (MFN), ASEAN-China FTA, Preferential tariff for Cambodia (China’s Special preferential duty and) for Least Developed Countries (LDCs).

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press