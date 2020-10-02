Traffic Accidents Drop by 23 Percent in First Nine Months

Number of road accidents saw a remarkable decrease of 23.07 percent or 729 cases, compared to the same period in the previous year.

The update was highlighted yesterday by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior on his official Facebook page.

From January to September 2020, there were in total 2,430 road accident cases killing 1,257 people, down 264 or 17.35 percent, and injuring 3,663 others, down 1,058 or 22.41 percent, he pointed out.

The trend indicates that Cambodians are better aware of traffic laws and accordingly abide by the laws.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press