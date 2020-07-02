Traffic Accidents Dropped by 25 Percent in First Semester

Number of traffic accidents shows a remarkable decrease by 25 percent or 552 cases, compared to the same period in the previous year.

The update was highlighted yesterday by Samdech Kralahom Sar Kheng, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior on his official Facebook page.

From Jan. 01 to June 30, a total of 1,619 road accident cases were recorded, and they killed 861 people, down 172 or 17 percent, and injured 2,449 people, down 778 or 24 percent.

From May to June 2020 – when the traffic law reinforcement was intensified – the number of traffic accidents dropped by 34 percent or 233 cases.

The trend indicates that Cambodians are better aware of traffic laws and accordingly abide by the laws.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press