Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO) Appoints Board Member

Chair of International Cooperation Committee of Korean Cancer Study Group

EDMONTON, Alberta, May 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Translational Research in Oncology (TRIO), a global academic clinical research organization, today announced the appointment of Prof. Seock-Ah Im to the Company’s Board of Directors, effective March 15, 2021.

Based in South Korea, Prof. Seock-Ah Im brings significant experience in key areas including translational research and clinical trial development. The appointment of Prof. Seock-Ah Im to TRIO’s Board builds upon a successful working history with the Korean Cancer Study Group (KCSG). Prof. Seock-Ah Im joins current board members Dr. Peter Fasching, Dr. John Glaspy, Dr. Hari Kumar, Dr. Miguel Martin, Dr. Dennis Slamon and Fran Visco.

“On behalf of the Board of Directors, it is a pleasure to welcome Prof. Seock-Ah Im to the Board,” said Dr. Dennis Slamon, TRIO’s Executive Director. “Her collective experience, in and out of the laboratory, will complement our current Board of Directors’ skills and experiences. We look forward to working with Prof. Seock-Ah Im and leveraging her unique expertise.”

About Dr. Seock-Ah Im

Dr. Seock-Ah Im currently holds the position of Director of Cancer Research Institute at Seoul National University. Her clinical work is focused on the development of tailored therapy through translational research and clinical trials to maximize clinical utility. In addition, she serves as Chair to both the International Cooperation Committee of Korean Cancer Study Group (KCSG) and the Scientific Committee of Korean Society of Medical Oncology (KSMO).

About TRIO

TRIO advances translational cancer research by introducing innovative and novel targeted therapeutic concepts into the clinical trial setting. With international offices in Edmonton (Canada), Paris (France), Montevideo (Uruguay), TRIO’s global reach is expansive. Our goal as an academic clinical research organization is to find the shortest path to saving lives. Additional information on TRIO can be found by visiting https://www.trioncology.org. Interested parties may also follow TRIO on Twitter (twitter.com/TRIOncology).