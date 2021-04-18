Travel Ban and Resort Temporary Closure Extended for Eight More Days

AKP Phnom Penh, April 18, 2021 — The ban of travel and the temporary closure of tourist resorts across Cambodia will continue for eight more days until April 28.

According to a new decision of the Royal Government released yesterday, the move is aimed to combat and prevent the spread of COVID-19 pandemic from one province to another.

On April 6, 2021, Cambodia announced to restrict the travel inside the country for 14 days, from April 7 to 20. Phnom Penh capital and Kandal province are considered one area, not under the restriction scope.

Land, water and rail goods transport; travel of civil servants for their daily work and of armed forces on duty; transport of migrant workers from abroad to their home town for quarantine; ambulances; fire engines; garbage trucks; workers’ transport to their workplaces; and people’s travel to the nearest hospital or health centre with not more than 4 people for each case are not included in the travel restrictions.

During this period, continued the order, the municipal and provincial administrations must take necessary measures to control and ensure security, safety and public order as well as strict respect of health preventive measures in their geographical areas.

They are given the power to control, restrict or ban the travel in cities, districts, Khan or communes, Sangkat or villages or any areas under their jurisdiction, stressed the order.

As of yesterday, Cambodia’s total confirmed cases increased to 5,771, of which 2,416 have successfully recovered, with 39 deaths recorded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press