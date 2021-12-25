Travellers From Countries With Travel Restrictions Allowed To Enter Malaysia’s Sabah With Conditions

Travellers arriving from countries that are subject to temporary travel restrictions or have a travel history within 14 days from those countries are allowed to enter Malaysian state of Sabah but must comply with the conditions set by the state government.

For one, Sabah Local Government and Housing Minister Masidi Manjun said they had to take a COVID-19 RT-PCR test two days prior to departure from the countries.

“They (travellers) are also required to fill in the e-Health Declaration Form (eHDF) and those who did not meet the criteria to enter Sabah must obtain special approval from the Internal Affairs and Research Office by referring to the eligibility requirements at https://phednp.wbcsite.com/website.

“Apart from that, they will also be required to take RT-PCR test upon arrival at the first entry point to Malaysia, to undergo mandatory quarantine for 14 days at the designated quarantine station regardless of their vaccination status,” he said in a statement here tonight.

Source: NAM News Network