Trip.com partners with Bangkok Airways FlyerBonus

SINGAPORE, Oct. 28, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Trip.com, a leading international online travel service provider with over 1.4 million properties in more than 200 countries and regions, today announced a partnership with Bangkok Airways’ frequent flyer programme, FlyerBonus which will maximize rewards for its members when making hotel reservations on Trip.com.

As part of the partnership, FlyerBonus members will earn 10 FlyerBonus points per US$3 (or currency equivalent) excluding taxes and fees.spent when they book their stay with Trip.com at www.trip.com/w/flyer-bonus or th.trip.com/w/flyerbonus, and have access to some of the best deals on over 1.4 million properties in over 200 countries and regions, including from business hotels, airport hotels, train station hotels, luxury hotels and resorts.

Understanding that flexibility during these times is important, Trip.com provides customers special discounts or free cancellation guarantee on advance reservations.

“As travelers around the world look towards their next trips, we are delighted to collaborate with FlyerBonus by Bangkok Airways to enhance FlyerBonus members’ travel experience and prepare for the travel recovery in Southeast Asia,” said Bo Sun, Trip.com Group Chief Marketing Officer.

Mr. Chulin Korcharoen, Vice President – Sales and Acting Vice President – Marketing of Bangkok Airways said, “We are very pleased to partner with Trip.com, one of the world’s leading online travel platforms. We believe that this partnership will help enhance our travelers journey to be more delightful as travelers can now quickly gain FlyerBonus points when booking their trip on www.trip.com/w/flyer-bonus . ”

To take advantage of this launch offer and start earning FlyerBonus points with Trip.com, FlyerBonus members must book a hotel stay via our the dedicated landing page at www.trip.com/w/flyer-bonus or th.trip.com/w/flyerbonus The FlyerBonus points will be credited to your account within 12 weeks after the completion of stay.

