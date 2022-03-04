TrueCommerce Achieves Substantial Growth in 2021

Company expansion and investments fuel 40% growth in global customer base and 24% growth in network trading partners

FLORHAM PARK, N.J., March 03, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — TrueCommerce, a global provider of trading partner connectivity, integration, and omnichannel solutions, today reported significant growth in 2021. In addition to doubling headcount, increasing its customer base by 40% and expanding its presence across the Americas, Europe, and APAC, the company also experienced a 24% increase in total connections to its global network year over year. Overall data volume also rose by more than 25% compared to 2020. Key contributors to growth included the acquisition of DiCentral and investments in its global platform and product development, which the company is accelerating into 2022.

“Since I joined TrueCommerce in December 2020, we have invested in our technologies and service platform to expand our global presence and better enable our over 18,000 customers to solve the increased complexity in their supply chains and to achieve their growth potential. These strategic initiatives support our vision to be the leader in global connectivity, supply chain solutions, and managed services,” said John Fay, CEO, TrueCommerce.

As a leader in global supply chain solutions, TrueCommerce offers a suite of unified commerce services and applications that enable businesses to connect with customers, suppliers, and channels worldwide. By integrating with popular ERP systems, these leading-edge technologies increase supply chain visibility and collaboration in real time.

TrueCommerce technology investments increased by 15% last year, as the company enhanced its cloud infrastructure, API offerings and global connectivity. These investments were supported by growing market interest in automation and digitalization, driven by supply chain shifts, complexity and changing consumer behaviors.

Multiple channels on the TrueCommerce network showed impressive expansion, with eCommerce and marketplace traffic seeing double digit growth compared to 2020. This strong growth trend in eCommerce activity is continuing in 2022.

The acquisition of DiCentral in September of 2021 further expanded TrueCommerce’s offerings and global footprint. The largest in TrueCommerce’s history, this acquisition brought an additional 30,000 connections and 5,000 customers as well as a strong customer presence in North America, Germany and Central Europe, materially increasing the depth and breadth of the combined company’s digital supply chain network.

“Looking ahead, we will continue our focused, customer-centric approach to growth by leveraging our strengths, committing to innovation, and investing in key markets to optimize our global presence. We will build on our already strong workforce and identify acquisition opportunities that enable us to consistently respond to the evolving marketplace and meet our customers’ needs,” said Mr. Fay.

TrueCommerce is already building on the momentum established in 2021 by focusing on the following:

Enhancement of the TrueCommerce Network – Boosting research and development investments to create new network capabilities that will offer customers enhanced visibility, expanded connection opportunities, improved speed and scalability, and new value-added network applications

– Boosting research and development investments to create new network capabilities that will offer customers enhanced visibility, expanded connection opportunities, improved speed and scalability, and new value-added network applications Accelerated Global Expansion – Investing significantly in its leading European managed service platform in the UK and Ireland, Nordics, Germany and Central/Northern Europe. The company will invest and enable its customers in Europe to take advantage of TrueCommerce’s global network and tools

– Investing significantly in its leading European managed service platform in the UK and Ireland, Nordics, Germany and Central/Northern Europe. The company will invest and enable its customers in Europe to take advantage of TrueCommerce’s global network and tools Innovation in Vertical Specific Solutions – Expanding and enhancing unique solutions for the automotive industry that supports both OEMs and suppliers across both gas-powered and electric vehicle technologies

“Our customers deploy TrueCommerce solutions to eliminate time-consuming, error-prone manual processes and to expand their digital trading networks,” said Mr. Fay. “The growth we’ve experienced across our key markets validates the importance of unified commerce, integration and automation. We’ve seen these trends growing for years, but they were thrown into high gear in 2021, and haven’t stopped since. We have conviction in our strategy going forward, as customers continue to demand and adopt new digital supply chain technologies around the world.”

About TrueCommerce

TrueCommerce is the most complete way to connect your business across the supply chain, integrating everything from EDI, to inventory management, to fulfillment, to digital storefronts and marketplaces. We’ve revolutionized supply chain visibility and collaboration by helping organizations make the most of their omnichannel initiatives via business P2P connectivity, order management, collaborative replenishment, intelligent fulfillment, cross-functional analytics, and product information management.

The TrueCommerce Global Commerce Network can connect businesses to over 160,000 retailers, distributors, and logistics service providers. As a fully managed services provider, we also manage new trading partner onboarding, as well as the ongoing management of partner-specific mapping, labeling changes, and communications monitoring. That’s why thousands of companies—ranging from startups to the global Fortune 100, across various industries—rely on us.

TrueCommerce: Do business in every direction

For more information, visit https://truecommerce.com/

Media Contact

Yegor Kuznetsov

Director, Marketing Communications

1-703-209-0167

yegor.kuznetsov@truecommerce. com