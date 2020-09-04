Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum Awarded with UNESCO/Jikji Memory of the World Prize

The Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum has won the UNESCO/Jikji Memory of the World Prize for its efforts in preserving documents and photo archive, which are important historical heritage for humanity.

The Paris-based UNESCO decided to give the award to the Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum on Aug. 17, said the Cambodian Ministry of Culture and Fine Arts in an announcement made public on Sept. 4.

The Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum is the 8th institution to obtain the prize in 2020, continued the same source, pointing out that the main basis for the award is focused on the preservation of documents, photo archive and the organisation of a common database that makes it easy for the public to find documents.

This award is a testament to the efforts of the Royal Government and the people of Cambodia, in cooperation with international partners, in preserving documents as evidence for humanity as a whole to learn in order to prevent the recurrence of genocide in Cambodia and the world.

According to UNESCO’s online source, the purpose of Jikji Memory of the World Prize is to commemorate the inscription of the Buljo jikji simche yojeol, the oldest existing book of movable metal print in the world, on the Memory of the World Register, and to reward efforts contributing to the preservation and accessibility of documentary heritage as a common heritage of humanity.

Tuol Sleng Genocide Museum is the memorial site of the S-21 interrogation and detention centre of the Khmer Rouge regime (1975-1979). Located in the heart of Phnom Penh, it preserves evidence of a tragic period in Cambodian history with the aim of encouraging visitors to be messengers of peace.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press