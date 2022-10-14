Turkey To Open Its Trade Office in Cambodia Soon

The Republic of Turkey is going to open its trade office at its embassy in Cambodia to boost the bilateral trade and investment.

The information was unveiled by H.E. Ms. Ülkü Kocaefe, newly appointed Ambassador of Turkey to Cambodia, while paying a courtesy visit to H.E. Pan Sorasak, Minister of Commerce, at the ministry office in the afternoon of Oct. 13.

H.E. Ms. Ülkü Kocaefe expressed her strong will and position to deepen the bilateral cooperation in all fields, especially trade, investment, education, and Halal affairs, as well as to push for direct flight connection between Cambodia and Turkey.

The Turkish ambassador also spoke highly of the momentum of Cambodia’s economic development which is seen through economic resilience and self-sufficiency thanks to food surplus in spite of crises in the world.

For his part, H.E. Pan Sorasak congratulated H.E. Ms. Ülkü Kocaefe on her role as the new Turkish ambassador to Cambodia, and informed her of business opportunities and investment environment, along with newly constructed physical infrastructure in Cambodia, which is favorable for trade, production base and participation in regional production chains.

H.E. Minister thus requested the ambassador to encourage more Turkish businessmen and investors to invest in Cambodia, particularly in the areas of agriculture, agro-industry and Halal food processing.

Both sides also reaffirmed comprehensive cooperation between Cambodia and Turkey, mainly through Cambodia-Turkey Joint Economic Commission mechanism whose 3rd Meeting will be held in Phnom Penh in the near future.

Since 2015, Cambodia-Turkey Joint Economic Commission has played its key role in expanding and strengthening the bilateral cooperation in all prioritised sectors such as economy, trade, investment, tourism, education, agriculture, health, industry, science and technology, etc.

According to the Ministry of Commerce, bilateral trade between Cambodia and Turkey was recorded at US$85 million for the first eight months of 2022, and some US$90 million in the whole year of 2021. Major items for bilateral trade included garments and textiles, footwear, milled rice, rubber, foodstuffs, electrical appliances, vehicles, minerals and so on.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press