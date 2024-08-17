TVET For Foreign Students Will Be Managed By Private Sector – DPM Ahmad Zahid



KUALA LUMPUR, Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET) programme in the country will also be offered to foreign students, but it will be managed by the private sector, according to Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

Ahmad Zahid, who is also the National TVET Council chairman, said this is important to ensure that placement and training opportunities made available by the government for local students are not affected or taken over by foreign students.

He said that with the changing world environment, TVET is now the basis of a new education ecosystem and because of that, the government is ready to offer training, including in new fields, at 1,345 TVET institutions nationwide.

‘Of course, these new fields are in line with Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) coming to our country. This is because, in our (TVET) system, only 20 per cent of educational pedagogy is done in the classroom and the other 80 per cent is done in the laboratory, workplace or on the ground.

‘This is int

eresting and foreign students will also be offered the same training but conducted by the private sector,’ he told reporters after delivering the keynote address at the International Young Future Leaders Summit (iFUTURE) 2024 here today.

Earlier, in his keynote address, Ahmad Zahid who is also Rural and Regional Development Minister, urged young leaders to play a pivotal role in championing TVET as a respected and valuable pathway for career progression.

He stated that by advocating for TVET, they can help reshape its image and highlight its critical role in meeting the demands of today’s job market.

‘Our aim is to shift the perception that traditional academic education is the only route to success. TVET offers equal importance and a wealth of opportunities across various industries and sectors.

‘It provides a pathway for individuals to engage in meaningful work, build successful careers, and contribute significantly to their fields,’ he said.

The three-day inaugural iFUTURE Summit organised by the Mini

stry of Higher Education (MOHE), which began yesterday, is an effort to ensure that the next generation of national leaders is exposed to various national and global issues.

It involves over 1,000 local and international student leaders from 46 countries and provides a platform and opportunity for students to showcase their leadership talents, enhance their academic quality and improve their public speaking skills.

Source: BERNAMA News Agency