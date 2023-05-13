Twenty-one Sports Listed on Competition Programme on May 12

A total of 21 types of sports will kick off and continue their competitions on May 12 in different sport centres in Phnom Penh capital and the provinces of Siem Reap and Preah Sihanouk.

Those sports include Cricket, Golf, Petanque, Beach Volleyball, Water Polo, Athletics, Cycling, Badminton, Basketball, Chess Xianqi, E-Sports, Fencing, Fin Swimming, Sepak Takraw, Tennis, Wushu, Billard, Floorball, Taekwondo, Football, and Field Hockey.

Until 9:00 am this morning, some 1,100 medals, of which over 300 gold, 300 silver and nearly 500 bronze, have been conferred to the winners.

Vietnam has kept its top spot on the medal list with 57 gold medals, followed by Cambodia with 56 gold medals, and Thailand with 54 gold medals.

Source: Agence Kampuchea Presse (AKP)