Two Airline Companies Scheduled to Reopen Flights to Siem Reap Next Week

Two airline companies, Singapore Airlines and Lanmei Airlines, are scheduled to reopen their flights to Siem Reap province from Dec. 17 onward.

The news was shared recently by Mr. Ngov Sengkak, Director of Siem Reap Provincial Tourism Department, adding that the flight reopening followed the Royal Government of Cambodia’s welcome to fully COVID-19 vaccinated tourists to the Kingdom.

This is a good news for tour operators in Siem Reap who may consider starting to resume their business activities after being affected by COVID-19 in past two years, continued the director.

According to Mr. Ngov Sengkak, Singapore Airlines will operate daily flights from Siem Reap to Singapore and vice versa.

Lanmei Airlines, he added, will operate its flight from Phnom Penh to Siem Reap, Siem Reap to Bangkok and Bangkok to Siem Reap twice a week.

