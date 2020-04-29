Two Cambodian Senior Officials to Be Awarded with Japan’s 2020 Spring Conferment of Decorations

Two Cambodian senior officials – H.E. Ek Sonn Chan and H.E. Lou Kim Chhun – will receive the 2020 Spring Conferment of Decorations from the Government of Japan for their contribution to promoting relationship between Japan and Cambodia.

The Cabinet Office of the Government of Japan made an announcement of the recipients of the 2020 Spring Conferment of Decorations on April 29, said the Embassy of Japan in a press release issued this afternoon.

H.E. Ek Sonn Chan, Minister Delegate Attached to Prime Minister, the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon will be conferred in recognition of his contribution to promoting relationship between Japan and Cambodia in the field of urban water supply.

H.E. Lou Kim Chhun, Delegate of the Royal Government in Charge as Chairman& CEO of the Sihanoukville Autonomous Port, the Order of the Rising Sun, Gold Rays with Neck Ribbon will be conferred in recognition of his contribution to promoting relationship between Japan and Cambodia in the field of port development.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press