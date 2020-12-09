Two Energy Investment Projects Officially Signed

Two energy investment projects were officially inked here yesterday to expand electricity access in Cambodia, according to the Ministry of Mines and Energy.

The first project is the hydropower plant at Stung Tatai Leu of Koh Kong province with China National Heavy Machinery Corporation.

The second one is the 500 kilovolt transmission line development from Phnom Penh to Cambodia-Laos border and from Battambang to Cambodia-Thailand border with Schneitec Co., Ltd.

The investment agreements were signed by H.E. Suy Sem, Minister of Mines and Energy and representatives of the concerned companies.

The two energy investment projects were approved during the plenary cabinet meeting in October 2020 under the chairmanship of the Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press