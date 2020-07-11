Two More Cases of COVID-19 Recovered

Cambodia reported no new positive case of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), but two new recovered cases, according to a press release of the Ministry of Health made public this morning.

The cured patients are a 23-year-old Cambodian man living in Kroch Chmar district of Thbong Khmum province, and a 15-year-old-boy living in Deum Mean commune of Kandal province who returned from Malaysia. They have been allowed to be discharged from the Chak Angre Health Centre in Phnom Penh after being tested negative twice consecutively.

Therefore, the number of recovered patients in Cambodia rose to 133 or 94.33 percent of the total confirmed cases of 141.

The 141 positive cases in the Kingdom include 69 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 3 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Most of them are imported cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press