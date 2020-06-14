Two More COVID-19 Cases Reported; Total Cases 128

Cambodia has reported two more cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), announced the Ministry of Health in a news release this morning.

The two new cases, it pointed out, are Cambodian men, aged 29 and 22 years old living in Kampong Cham province. They returned from Indonesia on a direct flight on June 12 and were tested positive for the deadly virus a day after. They were admitted to Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The other 44 passengers, including a four-year-old girl, were tested negative, but put under 14-day quarantine, said the news release.

The total confirmed cases in Cambodia rose now to 128, including 57 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Americans, 2 Indonesians, 2 Canadians, and one Belgian. Of them, 125 or 97.65 percent have been cured successfully.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press