Two More Imported Cases of COVID-19 Reported

AKP Phnom Penh, Cambodia’s Ministry of Health this morning announced the detection of two new positive cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19); the tally thus rose to 472.

According to the ministry’s press release, the new patients are a 31-year-old Indonesian man and a 50-year-old Cambodian woman. The former arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 23 from Indonesia and was tested positive for COVID-19 on his second test, while the latter returned from Switzerland on Feb. 4 via Singapore. They have been admitted to the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control in Phnom Penh.

The other passengers on the same flights with negative test results have been put under 14-day quarantine.

The total 472 confirmed cases include 340 Cambodians, 45 French, 18 Chinese, 16 Indonesians, 13 Malaysians, 12 Americans, 6 British, 5 Indians, 3 Vietnamese, 3 Canadians, 2 Hungarians, 2 Pakistanis, 2 Japanese, 1 Belgian, 1 Kazakhstani, 1 Polish, 1 Jordanian, and 1 Nigerian.

Meanwhile, a Cambodian man of 70 years old infected with COVID-19 has been successfully cured. He is a passenger from the U.S. who arrived in Cambodia on Jan. 20 via Singapore. He has been allowed to be discharged from the National Centre for Combatting Tuberculosis and Leprosy Control after being tested negative twice consecutively.

The total number of recovered patients in the Kingdom now stood at 453, with no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press