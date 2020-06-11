Two More Investment Projects of Nearly US$90 Million Approved

Council for the Development of Cambodia (CDC) has approved two more investment projects with a total capital of US$89.4 million.

According to the council’s press release issued yesterday, the new projects approved are expected to create some 1,600 jobs for the locals.

The two projects cover bag and beer production, pointed out the same source.

The first project to be conducted in Kampong Speu province belongs to Brilliant Dragon (Cambodia) Enterprise Co., Ltd., while the second, in the southern part of Phnom Penh capital city, belongs to Vattanac Brewery Co., Ltd.

Such investments amid COVID-19 outbreak demonstrate confidence of foreign investors in Cambodia’s macroeconomic, political and social stability though threatened by the pandemic.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press