Two More Markets in Phnom Penh Shut Down Temporarily

Two more markets in Phnom Penh – Psar Thom Tuol Sangke (Samhan) and Boeung Trabek Plaza – have been ordered to close down temporarily for 14 days, from April 19 to May 2, 2021.

The move was made to contain and prevent the transmission of COVID-19 to vendors, customers and other people going in and out those markets, according to two separate announcements of the governors of Khan Russey Keo and Khan Chamkar Mon released yesterday evening.

Psar Thom Tuol Sangke is located in Sangkat Tuol Sangke 1, Khan Russey Keo, while Boeung Trabek Plaza in Sangkat Boeung Trabek, Khan Chamcar Mon.

The announcements also called on all concerned people with suspected symptoms to have their specimens taken for COVID-19 tests and be quarantined in accordance with the instruction of the Ministry of Health.

The other markets being shut down temporarily are Deum Kor, O’ Russey, and so on.

