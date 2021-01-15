Two More Occasions Listed for Royal Pardon to Prisoners

His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni has endorsed two more occasions to grant royal pardon to prisoners with special conditions and noticeable performance.

The decision takes effect following the signing of the royal decree by His Majesty King Norodom Sihamoni on Jan. 12, bringing to an annual total of five occasions to grant pardon to the inmates.

The two new occasions are the January 7 Victory Day and the National Independence Day, adding to the list with existing pardoning instances, including the Khmer New Year, Visak Bochea, and Water Festival.

According to the royal decree, the jail term reduction and elimination aims to reintegrate prisoners with special conditions and good performance into the society, and to promote humanitarian activities.

The pardon is eligible for convicted prisoners serving jail terms by the Cambodian or foreign court having relevant agreement with the Royal Government of Cambodia.

The jail term reduction and elimination are practiced for the prisoners who are aging, disabled, pregnant women, having chronic disease or mental problem.

Also, the prisoners who have served noticeably well for at least two thirds of their sentence are valid to propose term elimination, and other good performing inmates serving one third of their jail term can request for the term reduction.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press