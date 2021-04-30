Two More Villages Included in Red Zone

Two more villages of Khan Tuol Kok, Phnom Penh were identified as Red zones by another decision of the municipal administration issued last night.

The two villages are village 23 of Sangkat Boeung Kak 2 and village 10 of Sangkat Boeung Salang.

At the same time, villages 17 and 22 of Sangkat Boeung Kak 2 were set as Dark Yellow zones.

The identification of the above-said villages is valid for six days, from April 30 to May 5, 2021.

Red zones are areas with serious community spread of COVID-19, while Dark Yellow and Yellow zones with moderate and mild COVID-19 community spread, respectively.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press