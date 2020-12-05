Two People Believed to Be the Source of Community Outbreak in Cambodia

AKP Phnom Penh, Two Cambodian people are believed to be the first infected cases of the Nov. 28 Community Event (first community outbreak of COVID-19 in Cambodia).

The conclusion was made by the Ministry of Health based on sequence of symptoms and social interactions, evolution of virus number by PCR Test, connection from sequencing COVID-19 virus samples, and thorough consideration of antibodies by examining the patients’ blood samples, it pointed out.

The two peoples who would be the first to be infected with COVID-19 in the Nov. 28 Community Event are Ms. Chhem Sonita, 30, and Mr. Taing Sevenup, 42, said the same source, adding that they would get the virus from imported case during October 2020 and cured after the infection.

The Ministry of Health thus appealed to those who had been in contact with the two between Oct. 14 and Nov. 17 to get tested, although there is no suspicious symptom.

As of this morning, the national tally is 345, wherein 29 are related to the Nov. 28 Community Event. 305 of them have been successfully recovered, and there is no fatal case.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press