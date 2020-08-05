Two Positive Cases; Two Recovered Cases Reported

Cambodia reported two new cases and two cured cases of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), according to a press release of the Ministry of Health issued this morning.

The new positive cases are a 34-year-old Cambodian man returning from Pakistan via Malaysia, and a 42-year-old Kazakhstani woman coming from Kazakhstan via South Korea.

With the two new patients, the total number of COVID-19 confirmed cases in Cambodia rose to 243, of them 160 Cambodians, 40 French, 13 Malaysians, 8 Indonesians, 6 Americans, 5 British, 3 Chinese, 3 Vietnamese, 2 Canadians, 1 Belgian, 1 Indian, and 1 Kazakhstani.

The two new recovered cases are a Cambodian woman and an American girl. They have been allowed to be discharged after being tested negative twice consecutively. Therefore, the total recovered cases increased to 202, or 83.13 percent of the total confirmed cases.

Since the first case detected in Preah Sihanouk province in late January, the COVID-19 pandemic has so far hit 13 provinces and capital of Cambodia.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press