Two Rice Seeds Identified to Produce for Sale to Farmers

The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has identified two rice seeds, the Sen Kra-Ob and OM 54-51, to produce for sale to farmers with a reasonable price.

The update was shared by the minister H.E. Dith Tina in a press conference on the Concept on Cambodia’s Agriculture here in Phnom Penh on Jan. 5.

Work on producing rice seeds is moving and it is expected to sell to farmers for plantation soon, said H.E. Dith Tina.

The promotion of the selected rice seeds was guided by Prime Minister Samdech Akka Moha Sena Padei Techo Hun Sen and it will be ready for sale soon.

The move was part of a new concept to not only ensure quality rice yield, but also to secure stable market price for it.

According to Cambodia Rice Federation, in 2022 Cambodia exported milled rice to 59 countries including some 288,830 tonnes of rice or 45 percent to China (including Hong Kong and Macau), 221,504 tonnes or 35 percent to 25 countries in Europe, and 64,733 tonnes or less than 10 percent to four countries in ASEAN member countries.

Cambodia’s milled rice was also exported to other 27 destinations such as Africa, USA, Australia, Russia, Ukraine and island’s territory.

Of the exported milled rice, 277,739 tonnes or 44 percent were premium aromatic rice, 179,070 tonnes or 28 percent were fragrant rice (Sen Kra-Ob), while white rice accounted for 24 percent or 153,428 tonnes, parboiled rice about 2 percent or 15,781 tonnes, organic rice less than 2 percent or about 10,963 tonnes, and glutinous rice 23 tonnes.

