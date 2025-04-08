Two-Storey Morodok Techo Flyover Officially Inaugurated in Phnom Penh



Phnom Penh: The two-storey Morodok Techo Flyover at the Kbal Thnal area in Phnom Penh was officially inaugurated this morning under the presidency of Prime Minister Samdech Moha Borvor Thipadei Hun Manet. Speaking on the occasion, Hun Manet welcomed the capital’s new achievement, and expressed pride in the Cambodian people’s growing capacity to construct large-scale infrastructure projects.

According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, Phnom Penh Municipal Governor H.E. Khuong Sreng noted that the flyover is strategically located at the intersection of Samdech Techo Hun Sen Boulevard (Street 60 metres), Preah Monivong Boulevard, and Royal Cambodian Armed Forces Boulevard (Street 271), situated in Khan Meanchey and Chamkar Mon. Construction of the overpass began on August 31, 2022, and was completed in just 30 months-six months ahead of schedule-at a total cost of nearly US$36.8 million.

The governor emphasized that the flyover is expected to significantly ease traffic flow in the southern part of the capital. It is

a part of Phnom Penh’s broader urban development strategy to strengthen connectivity between the city’s economic corridor and the provinces along National Roads 1 and 2. Additionally, the flyover will enhance links to major infrastructure projects such as the new international airport and the Funan Techo Canal, increasing the capital’s competitiveness and appeal to both local and foreign investors.

Phnom Penh’s existing flyovers include the Kbal Thnal Flyover inaugurated on June 24, 2010; January 7 Flyover on January 6, 2012; Stung Meanchey Flyover on July 31, 2014; January 5 Flyover on January 5, 2016; Stop Psar Dey Hoy Flyover on July 2, 2018; Chom Chao flyover on March 31, 2022; Russey Keo flyover on May 31, 2023; and Morodok Techo, today.