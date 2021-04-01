Two-Week Curfew Imposed in Phnom Penh from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am

Phnom Penh municipal administration has made a decision to impose a curfew from 8:00 pm to 5:00 am in a move to contain and prevent the COVID-19 spread.

The temporary administrative measure will last for two weeks, starting from April 1 to 14, underlined a directive of the Phnom Penh municipal administration signed today by Municipal Governor H.E. Khuong Sreng.

The 8:00 pm-to-5:00 am curfew covers eateries, coffee shops, restaurants, except takeaways, as well as gatherings, except among family members in the same house, funerals, and gatherings of health staff and competent authorities on duty.

Moreover, travelling within the Phnom Penh geographical area is banned during the hour range for two weeks, except for emergency health and family reasons, medical staff, fire fighters, armed personnel, factory workers, and so on.

Those who fail to follow the directive will be punished as stated in the Law on Measures to Prevent the Spread of COVID-19 and Other Severe, Dangerous and Contagious Diseases, and existing regulations.

Phnom Penh capital along with the provinces of Preah Sihanouk, Kandal, Prey Veng, and Siem Reap are considered as red alert for the third COVID-19 community outbreak known as the Feb. 20 Community Event.

As of this morning, Cambodia’s COVID-19 tally reached 2,477, of which 1,949 are linked to the Feb. 20 incident. A total of 1,240 patients have successfully recovered, with 14 deaths recorded.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press