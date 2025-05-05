  • May 5, 2025
TYDA Conducts Major Medical Outreach in Pursat

  • May 5, 2025


Pursat: First Lady, Lok Chumteav Dr. Pich Chanmony, Deputy Chairwoman of the Board of Samdech Techo Voluntary Youth Doctor Association (TYDA), led a team to provide free medical checkups and treatments to approximately 4,000 residents in Bakan district, Pursat province.



According to Agence Kampuchea Presse, the initiative took place this morning, with Dr. Pich Chanmony addressing the participants as she spearheaded the outreach program. The event aimed to deliver essential healthcare services to underserved communities, reflecting TYDA’s ongoing commitment to improving public health across the region.

RECENT NEWS