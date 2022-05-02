U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs Postpones Visit to Cambodia

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs H.E. Daniel J. Kritenbrink has postponed his travel to Cambodia and Laos, planned for this week, after being tested positive for COVID-19.

“After experiencing symptoms, I unfortunately tested positive for COVID-19. Sadly, this means that I am postponing my trip to Cambodia and Laos and will quarantine at home. I look forward to the opportunity to travel to both countries in the future,” he said on Twitter of the Bureau of East Asian and Pacific Affairs on May. 1.

H.E. Daniel J. Kritenbrink was scheduled to visit the two Southeast Asian nations from May 1 to 7, 2022. In Cambodia, he planned to meet with the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn and other senior officials, and youth and civil society leaders to discuss the bilateral relationship and U.S. support for Cambodia’s year as ASEAN Chair.

Besides, he also planned to discuss the upcoming U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit to be held in Washington on May 12-13.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press