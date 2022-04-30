U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs to Visit Cambodia in Early May

U.S. Assistant Secretary of State for East Asian and Pacific Affairs H.E. Daniel J. Kritenbrink will travel to Cambodia and Laos May 1-7, the U.S. Department of Sate announced on April. 29.

The visits will highlight U.S. commitment to two of the youngest and most dynamic societies in the region, reinforcing ASEAN centrality, underscoring the United States’ commitment to the Mekong-U.S. Partnership to address transboundary challenges, and promoting a secure, open and prosperous Mekong sub-region, it underlined.

According to the same source, in Cambodia, H.E. Daniel J. Kritenbrink will meet with Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation H.E. Prak Sokhonn and other senior officials, and youth and civil society leaders to discuss the bilateral relationship and U.S. support for Cambodia’s year as ASEAN Chair.

Besides, Assistant Secretary Kritenbrink will discuss the upcoming U.S.-ASEAN Special Summit to be held in Washington on May 12-13.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press