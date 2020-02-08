U.S. Big Brands Eye Investments in Cambodia

Big brands from the U.S. are interested in investment opportunities in Cambodia, particularly in agricultural sector.

Representatives of 16 world-known U.S. firms, including Amazon, John Deer, and IBM, met recently with Cambodia's Commerce Ministry delegation here in Phnom Penh to explore the opportunities.

In the meeting, Minister of Commerce H.E. Pan Sorasak informed the visiting U.S. investors that agriculture accounts for one third of Cambodia's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and absorbs about 40 percent of Cambodia's labour.

Cambodia's potential agricultural products are rice, soybean, maize, vegetable, rubber, pepper, palm sugar and beyond.

Bilateral trade between Cambodia and the U.S. is US$5,445 million, rising from about US$3,416 in 2015.

Cambodia's main exports to the U.S. are textile products and rice and the former imports mainly medical equipment from the latter.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press