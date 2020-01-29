U.S. Companies to Explore Agricultural Market in Cambodia

A delegation of U.S. agriculture and technology companies will seek understanding on Cambodian market, through an event held by the U.S. embassy in Phnom Penh.

According to the embassy, the delegation will attend a two-day trade event on Business Opportunities in Agriculture which will be held here from Feb. 6 to 7.

In the event, the delegation will seek to learn more about the Cambodian market and meet potential business partners and local contacts.

On Feb. 6, agricultural experts will share their views on top trends in Cambodia �including technology and food safety, while on Feb. 7, there will be a special session on sustainable agriculture and investment in Cambodia's agriculture sector.

