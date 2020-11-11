U.S. Congratulates Cambodia on 67th Anniversary of National Independence

U.S. President H.E. Donald J. Trump has congratulated Cambodia on the 67th anniversary of National Independence (Nov. 9, 1953-Nov. 9, 2020).

“On behalf of the United States of America, I extend congratulations to the Kingdom of Cambodia on the 67th anniversary of its independence on November 9,” said the outgoing U.S. president in his letter to His Majesty Preah Bat Samdech Preah Boromneath Norodom Sihamoni, King of Cambodia.

“We remain committed to promoting peace and prosperity for the people of Cambodia. I wish good health to you and all Cambodians in the year ahead,” concluded the letter AKP received this morning.

Source: Agency Kampuchea Press